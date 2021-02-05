Peter Andre has given fans a glimpse of wife Emily and son Junior’s special bond – as she removed his blackheads!

The 47-year-old singer shared the moment his teenage son enlisted the help of step-mum Emily on Instagram.

In the candid clip, Emily is seen working away on Junior’s face using tools.

Peter Andre shared wife Emily and son Junior’s special bond (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Peter Andre say?

The 31-year-old doctor appeared deep in concentration while Junior, 16, lay on her lap.

Commenting from behind the camera, Peter said: “Look at these two! Em is doing nose surgery on Junior.”

The dad-of-four later confirmed his wife was removing Junior’s blackheads.

Meanwhile, he captioned the video: “Now Emily is doing nose surgery on J. This house is weird.”

Fans rushed to comment on the clip, with one saying: “What an incredibly lovely wife you have. So fabulous to see the relationship between her and your children.”

A second added: “Aw love their bond!! Emily is such an amazing step-mum.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Emily is literally the best step-mum. Hands down.”

A fourth shared: “Love their bond.”

Peter’s fans gushed over their bond (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Peter been up to?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Peter revealed he is unable to attend his sister Debbie’s wedding day.

It came after the pop star shared a video of his parents, Savvas and Thea, who live in Australia.

In the clip, the elderly couple were seen proudly watching Peter on television.

Pete then shared: “I might not be able to see my mum and dad at the moment in Australia, but knowing they can watch me live on Australian TV last night makes me so happy.

The singer is a dad to four kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Love them and miss them too much. Thanks to my sis @the.beauty.couture who sent me this vid. Sorry I can’t be at your wedding in two weeks.”

Furthermore, Peter recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, with Emily assuming he was suffering from a different illness.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Peter discussed how the virus impacted his life.

He told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan: “I’ve still got no sense of smell. I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me.”

In addition, he said: “There was a couple of days it was very unpleasant, but people have had it far worse than me.”

