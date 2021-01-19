Peter Andre says that he would wake up terrified for his life while be battled COVID-19.

The 47-year-old tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, with his wife Emily, 31, assuming Peter was suffering from a different illness.

What did Peter Andre say about his COVID battle?

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Peter shared how the virus impacted his wife.

He told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan that at his worst he was finding it difficult to even be able to breathe.

“I have still got no sense of smell and I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me,” he said.

“It’s a psychological thing: ‘Is it going to get worse at some point?’ This is what the problem is.

“I’m 47, I exercise, I feel quite good – and I had a doctor in the house and still there were nights where I’d wake up and I’m thinking… I’m finding it hard to breathe.”

Emily added: “You see it in the media play out so much – you hear all these stories of young people who are getting really unwell and it makes you worried more than you would if you didn’t know it was coronavirus.”

Peter went on to say that one of is family members is still struggling with the virus.

“There was a couple of days it was very unpleasant, but people have had it far worse than me,” he explained.

“One of my cousins is still on oxygen now and he was sick before me – everyone’s got different symptoms.”

Meanwhile, his wife Emily had coronavirus last year and, as an NHS frontline doctor, is due to get the vaccine soon.

Peter can’t visit his mum

It comes after Peter revealed he was devastated as he is unable to see his poorly mother in Australia due to travel restrictions.

The heartbroken singer even contacted the Australian embassy in order to see his parents, who are both in their mid-eighties.

Opening up in his New! Magazine column, he told his fans: “I’m anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it’s been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn’t very well.”

“I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over.

“But sadly I don’t fit the criteria.”

