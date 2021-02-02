Peter Andre has revealed he is unable to attend his sister’s wedding day after being separated from his family in Australia.

The 47-year-old singer shared the devastating news on Instagram, alongside a video of his elderly mum and dad.

In the clip, Peter’s proud parents, Savvas and Thea, were seen smiling as they watched their son on Australian television.

Peter Andre shared his devastating family news on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Peter Andre say about his family?

As well as missing out on time with his parents, Peter revealed he’s also unable to make his sister Debbie’s wedding.

He captioned the clip: “I might not be able to see my mum and dad at the moment in Australia, but knowing they can watch me live on Australian TV last night makes me so happy.

Read more: Peter Andre battling coronavirus at home after feeling ‘unwell’ and ‘struggling to breathe’

“Love them and miss them too much.

“Thanks to my sis @the.beauty.couture who sent me this vid. Sorry I can’t be at your wedding in two weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

In addition, Peter shared: “Ah man… not long now hopefully.”

Fans flocked to the post, with one commenting: “How lovely! You must be over the moon to see that they are safe well and smiling.”

Knowing they can watch me live on Australian TV last night makes me so happy.

A second said: “Ahhh, look how their faces have lit up. Full of love and pride. Beautiful.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “Ah look how proud their faces are… Priceless.”

The singer revealed he is missing his sister’s wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter opens up on missing his family

Meanwhile, last month, Peter revealed he was devastated as he was unable to see his family in Australia.

The dad-of-four even contacted the embassy in order to see his parents, who are both in their mid-eighties.

Read more: Peter Andre praises Katie Price: Harvey and Me doc – ‘He’s the best’

Opening up in his New! Magazine column, Peter said: “My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia. I miss them too much.

Peter is currently in the UK with his wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’m anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it’s been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn’t very well.”

In addition, he explained: “I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don’t fit the criteria.”

Has the singer had COVID?

Yes, Peter tested positive for coronavirus in January.

The diagnosis came as a huge shock, with his wife Emily, 31, assuming he was suffering from a different illness.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Peter shared how the virus impacted his life.

In addition, he told Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan he was finding it difficult to even be able to breathe.

On the show, Pete said: “I have still got no sense of smell.

“I went for a small bike ride yesterday and I was completely pumped out, which never happens to me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.