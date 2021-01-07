Peter Andre is battling coronavirus at home while celebrating daughter Amelia’s seventh birthday.

The 47-year-old singer is believed to have tested positive for the virus earlier this week, after feeling “extremely tired and unwell”.

However, the doting dad put on a brave face today (January 7) as he showered his youngest daughter with gifts.

When did Peter Andre test positive for coronavirus?

The Mysterious Girl singer is said to have been hit hard by the bug, despite not knowing how he caught it.

A source told The Sun: “Peter started feeling unwell a few days ago, but he didn’t suspect that he had COVID, despite feeling extremely tired and unwell.

“He decided to go for a test to make sure as he started feeling very weak, which is unusual for him and he struggles to breathe sometimes.”

Since then, Pete has “barely been out and has spent most of his time at home with his family.”

Peter’s management has since confirmed the news, revealing that he is “coping well”.

Despite quarantining at home, the family have still managed to celebrate daughter Amelia’s birthday.

Peter celebrates Amelia’s birthday

The dad-of-four took to Instagram to mark the occasion, as he posted a snap of his daughter’s presents.

Alongside the shot, he penned: “Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia.

“Love you to the moon and back ….. and back.

“It’s going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it’s distanced. Ps thank you to @tofclass_ for delivering our balloons at such short notice. Amazing.”

Peter and his doctor wife Emily also share son Theo, four.

Meanwhile, the star welcomed Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, with ex-wife Katie Price.

It comes after Peter revealed he was devastated as he is unable to see his poorly mother in Australia due to travel restrictions.

The singer even contacted the Australian embassy in order to see his parents, who are both in their mid-eighties.

Opening up in his New! Magazine column, Peter said: “I’m anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it’s been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn’t very well.”

He continued: “I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don’t fit the criteria.”

