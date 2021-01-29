Katie Price and her eldest son Harvey won so much praise for their BBC One documentary Katie Price: Harvey and Me, and now ex Peter Andre has had his say.

Mum-of-five Katie, 42, was with Peter from 2005 to 2009 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity.

During their marriage, they had two children, Princess and Junior.

However, Pete was also close to stepson Harvey throughout his time with Katie.

What happened in the Katie Price and Harvey documentary?

The documentary – Katie Price: Harvey and Me – showed how Katie copes with Harvey’s range of disabilities.

The 18-year-old is on the autistic spectrum, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

But the touching film also saw Katie search for a residential college for him.

Throughout the show, viewers were moved by the unshakeable bond between mother and son.

What did Peter Andre say about the film?

The Sun newspaper’s official Instagram feed paid tribute to the show.

The post said: “She’s one proud mum!

“Katie Price says Harvey is going to be a Network Rail train announcer. He’s impressed fans with his rail know-how on his BBC documentary with mum earlier this week.

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Harvey! What did you think of the documentary?

It was then Peter, 47, responded.

He wrote: “He’s the best” followed by two heart emojis.

“So proud”

Another of Katie ex-husbands, Kieran Hayler, also commented on the documentary.

In his Instagram stories, Kieran shared a throwback image.

In it, the two children he shares with Katie – Bunny and Jett – were seen walking hand-in-hand with Harvey.

He said: “So proud of you @officialmrharveyprice.

“I love your bond with Jett and Bunny. Always been so strong.”

