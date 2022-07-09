Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine has made a defiant statement on Instagram as the couple battle marriage split rumours.

Christine and Paddy have been married for 11 years and share three young children together.

Of late, the pair have been plagued by rumours that their marriage is on the rocks.

Now Christine has made a defiant statement on social media in the midst of the allegations.

Paddy McGuinness has been married to wife Christine for 11 years (Credit: Splash News)

Christine McGuinness’ statement in wake of Paddy rumours

Earlier this week Christine enjoyed a solo night out at the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball, which was hosted by Peter Andre.

She wore a gorgeous jewelled gold dress, but one thing was notably absent on the night – her husband Paddy.

However, Christine appeared to make a statement yesterday (July 8) as she shared a video and several stories from the night.

In the pictures, Christine can be seen proudly posing wearing both her wedding and engagement rings – surely the biggest sign yet that the couple’s marriage is anything but on the rocks.

Christine captioned the post: “One night in London.”

The video showed her getting ready, posing for selfies and enjoying herself at the ball.

Home sweet home

A post on her Stories also showed her being welcomed back home by the family cat.

Sharing a picture, she captioned it: “There is no place like home. Millie waiting for Mummy.”

Molly wa on hand to welcome Christine home (Credit: Instagram)

Christine hits back

Earlier this week, Christine shut down rumours her marriage was on the rocks.

She said that the couple had been through “difficult times“, but added: “We’re really good, honestly.”

However, days after giving the interview, Christine posted several cryptic messages on Instagram.

There is no place like home.

Addressing the marriage split rumours, she said: “I didn’t put us in this situation.”

The following day pals claimed that the couple are trying to “work through issues” in their marriage.

However, Paddy himself has shown his support for his wife.

She shared details of her new documentary and he responded by commenting with a string of clapping emojis.

