Paddy McGuinness looks downwards and his wife Christine looks straight ahead
Paddy McGuinness shares message to wife Christine amid ‘split’ rumours

Impressed with announcement of her new project

By Robert Leigh

Paddy McGuinness has given wife Christine a show of support on Instagram, just days after rumours about them possibly splitting.

Earlier this week reports pondered whether their circumstances have changed following claims about his finger tattoo.

Tabloids have also speculated about the couple following Christine’s recent holiday with a female pal.

Christine captioned a selection of images from her trip: “I followed my heart and it led me to Croatia.”

However, Paddy‘s most recent social media activity on his wife’s Insta page may put an end to such unconfirmed rumours.

Paddy McGuinness speaks to the camera
Paddy McGuinness, his wife Christine and their family have previously featured in a BBC documentary about autism (Credit: BBC Trailers YouTube)

Paddy McGuinness wife

Christine’s most recent post on her main account contained an announcement about her upcoming project.

The mum-of-three revealed she will be making a new documentary with the BBC about autism in women and girls. She was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness sparks rumours he’s ‘split’ from wife Christine

Christine told fans: “The hour-long programme will unravel the untold story of how autism in women and girls has been ignored and misunderstood by science and society – often seen as something mostly affecting men.

“I believe that my younger life could have been very different if I had been better understood during my school years.”

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine McGuinness touches her hair
Christine is mum to three kids who are all autistic (Credit: BBC Trailers YouTube)

Christine’s supporters seemed impressed with her new venture.

Thousands gave the post a ‘Like’ and many fans also commented on the upload, with several hailing her as “inspirational”.

“Love this, go on Christine,” one follower encouraged the former The Games contestant.

“Can’t wait thank you for shedding your light on autism,” gushed another.

And a third person cooed: “Wonderful news Mrs McGuinness. Thank you for talking about such an important topic, so inspiring.”

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine turn to one another
Paddy and Christine share three kids together who are all autistic (Credit: BBC YouTube)

How Paddy responded

Paddy also added his enthusiastic approval in the post’s comments section late yesterday (Wednesday June 29) evening.

However, he didn’t express himself in words.

Read more: Ainsley Harriott has ‘no regrets’ after moving on from split with wife of 23 years with mystery new woman

Instead Paddy indicated his admiration for Christine and her forthcoming documentary by typing six clapping emojis, as if giving applause.

Unlike many other comments left on the post though, Christine did not give her husband’s response a ‘Like’.

