Christine McGuinness has shared numerous cryptic messages to Instagram following rumours that her marriage to Paddy McGuinness is on the rocks.

Rumours that the couple had split began last month when it was reported that Paddy had had his tattoo tribute to Christine removed.

Paddy and Christine have been together for 14 years (Credit: BBC)

Christine and Paddy McGuinness split rumours

Towards the end of last month, rumours flared that Paddy and his wife of 11 years, Christine, had split.

The rumours began when the tattoo tribute to Christine on Paddy’s wedding finger was reportedly nowhere to be seen.

Paddy had the tattoo – a love heart – inked onto his finger after losing his wedding ring twice.

However, in a recent video on Instagram, the tattoo was nowhere to be seen.

This then led to some fans of the couple speculating that they’d called it quits on their 14-year-long relationship.

The rumours then reversed when Paddy made a show of support for his wife’s new work project.

One of the cryptic messages Christine uploaded to her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Christine McGuinness’ cryptic Instagram posts

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram last night (July 6) to share a couple of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story for her 660k followers to see.

There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation.

One story featured a quote reading: “Talk about trust before you talk about love.”

Another said: “Look at you rising up, completely re-creating yourself, making positive choices, thinking new thoughts, creating new habits & stepping into a life that actually lights you up. You’re glowing, girl.”

A third story read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

Under the quote, Christine wrote: “Regarding the press… There is only one thing I want to make clear right now… I didn’t put us in this situation.”

Christine opened up about her marriage yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine breaks her silence

Yesterday also saw Christine speak about her marriage with Paddy in an interview with OK! magazine.

“We’re really good, honestly,” the mum-of-three insisted.

“We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, wow, you know, we’ve done alright,” she said.

She then went on to say that she is “happy” with her marriage and has “no complaints”.

“I first met Paddy 14 years ago and now we’ve got three gorgeous kids, we’ve been married for 11 years, we’re both busier than ever, but doing really great stuff. I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints,” she said.

