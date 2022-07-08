Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine are reportedly “working through issues” in their marriage, friends have claimed.

The couple have been in the headlines over the past couple of weeks amid rumours their 11-year marriage is on the rocks.

Christine broke her silence to squash reports earlier this week.

However, a solo red carpet appearance last night (July 7) appears to have sent the rumour mill into overdrive overnight.

Christine McGuinness attended last night’s Butterfly Ball without Paddy (Credit: Splash News)

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine ‘working through issues’

One so-called friend has spoken to the Mirror to claim the couple’s marriage is on the rocks – despite Christine’s earlier denials.

Earlier this week, Christine insisted to OK!: “We’re really good, honestly.”

Christine then opened up to admit the couple have had “difficult times” but they are firmly in the past.

It’s been a very tough time of late.

She continued: “We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, wow, you know, we’ve done alright!”

Opening up about her relationship with Paddy, Christine admitted that she’s “happy”.

She also said that she has “no complaints”.

Paddy McGuinness has shown his support for wife Christine’s new documentary (Credit: Splash News)

Christine and Paddy’s ‘tough time’

However, friends appear to be claiming otherwise…

Speaking to the Mirror, one alleged the couple’s 11-year marriage is on the rocks.

However, they went on to claim Paddy and Christine are committed to working things out.

Christine is said to have told friends they are “trying to work through various issues”.

As well as that, one source went on to claim: “It’s been a very tough time of late.”

Christine ‘didn’t put us in this situation’

Yesterday, after telling OK! that she was “happy” with Paddy, Christine addressed the news reports on social media.

She shared a series of cryptic posts to Instagram and declared that she hadn’t “put us in this situation”.

Paddy had previously sparked split rumours by appearing to remove his tattoo tribute to Christine.

However, he then shared his support for her new documentary by posting a comment on her Instagram.

ED! has contacted a rep for Christine for comment on this story.

