Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine breaks her silence on split rumours as she reveals ‘difficult times’

They've been together for 14 years

By Nancy Brown

The wife of Paddy McGuinness, model Christine, has broken her silence after rumours that they had split hit the headlines.

At the end of last month, Paddy sparked rumours he had “split” from Christine.

The rumours started after it was reported that Paddy had removed his tattoo tribute to Christine – a love heart on his wedding finger.

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine smile as they pose on red carpet at NTAs
Christine has addressed split rumours in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Paddy McGuinness’ tattoo tribute to wife Christine?

He got the inking after losing his wedding ring.

However, in a recently uploaded Instagram video, it was claimed that the tattoo was nowhere to be seen.

Of course, the video was taken in selfie mode, so could have been flipped, meaning the heart tattoo is still on his other hand.

Paddy McGuinness with his arms crossed alongside wife Christine McGuinness on BBC show
Comedian Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine are happily married (Credit: BBC)

Paddy breaks his silence

Paddy himself broke his silence a few days later, sharing a message to Christine.

It came after Christine posted about her new project on social media.

Paddy indicated his admiration for Christine and her forthcoming documentary by typing six clapping emojis, as if giving applause.

Christine McGuinness mid conversation on This Morning
Christine has three kids with Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness reflects on ‘difficult times’

Now Christine has broken her silence to OK! about the split rumours.

She insisted: “We’re really good, honestly.”

Christine then opened up to admit the couple have had “difficult times” but they are firmly in the past.

And, more than that, she’s loving where they are as a couple at the moment.

She continued: “We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, wow, you know, we’ve done alright!”

Opening up about her relationship with Paddy, Christine admitted that she’s “happy”.

She also said that she has “no complaints”.

“I first met Paddy 14 years ago and now we’ve got three gorgeous kids, we’ve been married for 11 years, we’re both busier than ever, but doing really great stuff. I couldn’t ask for anything more from him. I’m so grateful. I’m happy, I’ve got no complaints,” she insisted.

