Olly Murs reveals he wants to marry girlfriend Amelia Tank

Singer Olly Murs has admitted he would definitely marry his girlfriend Amelia Tank after just nine months of dating.

The Voice UK star, 36, opened up about his future wedding plans recently and said he's "sure" he'll marry the personal trainer.

What did Olly say?

Read more: Olly Murs helps BGT star Christian smash fundraising target for NHS with £2000 donation

Speaking about their relationship with Jamie Redknapp on his show Redknapp's Home Fixture, Olly started to say "if" they would tie the knot. But he quickly corrected himself and said "when".

He revealed on the programme: "Listen, if... when, I'm sure I'll get married to Amelia. When I get married, all you guys are invited 100 per cent."

Reports emerged last year that Olly was dating fitness fanatic Amelia.

Olly Murs said he plans to marry girlfriend Amelia Tank (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

And the pair went official with their relationship just before Christmas, when Olly gushed that he wouldn't be "lonely" over the festive period.

He told The Sun Online in December: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching The Voice when it comes out. I've had a great end of year. This is new for me.

I'm sure I'll get married to Amelia.

"I had a girlfriend four years ago but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new. They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."

Penis prank backlash

Last month, Olly shocked fans when he pranked Amelia by putting his penis in a tube of Pringles - and let her unknowingly reach inside.

The Dance With Me Tonight hitmaker faced a backlash over the video - shared on his social media channels - as some found it offensive.

As a result, he issued an apology on Twitter, where he insisted his only intention was to make his fans laugh.

So I’ve had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos. My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times. Am wishing you all a great bank holiday remember to #bekind #stayathome 😘👍🏻 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) May 7, 2020

Read more: Olly Murs gets birthday surprise from girlfriend in lockdown

He wrote: "So I've had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos.

"My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times.

"Am wishing you all a great bank holiday remember to #bekind #stayathome."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.