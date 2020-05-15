Olly Murs gets birthday surprise from girlfriend in lockdown

Singer and host Olly Murs received a rather chilly birthday surprise on Firday.

The birthday boy turned 36 and his stunning bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank was there to celebrate.

The blossoming couple are spending lockdown together, and have quickly become fans of Tik Tok.

They've been delighting fans by performing cheeky pranks on one another for weeks.

Singer Olly has become a Tik Tok star in recent weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it's all been caught on camera and shared on the video platform.

Amelia pulled off the ultimate prank on Olly's birthday by making him pop a series of balloons.

Blindfolded and sitting on a chair, he accidentally poked Amelia with a needle at one point.

"I love birthday surprises"

And the final balloon popping resulted in freezing water over the singer's head.

Sharing the clip to Olly's some 3.2 million Instagram followers, dozens commented on the entertaining clip.

One wrote: "Thanks for keeping us laughing even today, Happy Birthday! Hope you’re having the best day possible!"

And another commented: "Happy Birthday Olly! Please keep us smiling."

A third posted: "That's just brilliant!"

The mischievous gift was likely payback to Olly's poorly received prank on Amelia a few weeks back.

The Voice UK coach shared a Tik Tok clip in which he put is penis into a Pringles tube.

Having cut out the bottom, he offered an unsuspecting Amelia a Pringle, only for her to discover his penis.

The clip spectacularly backfired, with many users slamming the clip as "disgusting" and "cruel".

Olly issued the following apology via Twitter: "So I’ve had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos.

"My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times. Am wishing you all a great bank holiday remember to #bekind #stayathome."

Kerry Katona also took issue with the jest. Taking to her OK! Magazine column she slammed his actions.

She wrote: "Can you imagine if I did something like that?

"Seriously, if I got a popcorn box, stuck all my knickers in there and told [boyfriend Ryan Mahoney] to fish around for a treat - would people find that funny?"

