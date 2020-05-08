Olly Murs issues apology to fans after backlash over ‘offensive’ prank on girlfriend

TV's Olly Murs has apologised to his fans after offending some people with a prank on his girlfriend.

The singer, 35, sparked controversy with a recent prank he pulled on his girlfriend Amelia in which he put his penis in a Pringles can.

The X-rated TikTok video saw Amelia having a good rummage when she reached for another crisp.

Olly Murs apologised to his fans after offending some people with the prank (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She was horrified after realising The Voice coach Olly's manhood was inside the can.

Despite many people finding the prank hilarious, others weren't impressed and slammed Olly.

My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times.

One person said: "Olly Murs sticking his [bleep] in a Pringles tube... know your audience Olly.

"Yours is primetime family and under sixteens. Not a good move."

Another branded the prank "disgusting".

Olly has now apologised to his fans on Twitter.

What did he say?

The star wrote: "So I’ve had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos.

"My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times.

"Am wishing you all a great bank holiday remember to

#bekind #stayathome."

His followers showed their support to Olly and insisted they found it funny.

One person replied: "You shouldn't have to apologise at all, just carry on making us laugh."

Another wrote: "How were these offensive? Oh well I love all your content."

A third tweeted: "It makes me sad that you even feel like you need to apologise! You were only trying to keep people positive.

"Please don’t let any of that negativity get to you."

Olly's Pringles prank is the latest in a long line of jokes played on his long-suffering girlfriend as they spend lockdown together.

Olly is always playing pranks on his girlfriend during lockdown (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Others have included throwing her in a swimming pool by her hair and waking her up by farting on her face and blowing a horn in her ear.

He apologised for throwing her in a pool, writing on Instagram: "Oops sorry babe you asked me to do the challenge."

