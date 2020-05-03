Olly Murs helps BGT star Christian smash fundraising target for NHS with £2000 donation

BGT hit Christian Kildruff has given Olly Murs special thanks after the TV star donated £2,000 to his campaign.

Five-year-old Christian knocked the Britain’s Got Talent judges for six a few weeks ago when he appeared on the show.

He and other members of the choir Sign Along With Us breezed through to the series finale after winning David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer.

But despite living with cerebral palsy and having problems with communication, Christian is not resting on his laurels.

Christian's efforts have captured Olly Murs' eye (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Read more: Amanda Holden's sleek new hair transformation blows Britain's Got Talent fans away

Christian - delivered stillborn as a baby - is now raising money to donate to the NHS. Incredibly, the initial target of £15,000 has already been smashed.

And that’s due in no little part to a contribution from Troublemaker singer Olly, who has pledged £2,000 to the fundraising drive.

I think it’s amazing that he took the time to donate.

According to his fundraising page, Christian has become "a little scared" of making use of his walking frame during lockdown.

However, his bravery and resolve should help support NHS workers as they battle to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian with his sister Jade (Credit: BGT YouTube)

Read more: Princess Diana documentary set to claim she tried to kill herself four times

'A big goal but he's so determined'

A statement on Christian’s fundraising page reads: "We are doing daily walks to build his confidence and strength back up.

"We have set him a goal of walking three miles outside and near our house within the next two weeks.

"A big goal but he’s so determined we know he can do this if he works hard.

"We would like to raise lots of money for the NHS as they saved Christian’s life at birth and have cared for him ever since and we are forever grateful."

Christian’s 19-year-old sister Jade, who also performs in Sign Along With Us, admitted she was "blown away" by Olly’s generosity.

We did this sign song to say a massive thank you to @ollymurs for donating a whopping £2000 to & sharing christians 3 mile walk challenge for @NHSuk hope it reaches him, done in SSE- Dance with me tonight. full vid https://t.co/bf0Qza5X8v justgiving link- https://t.co/rzQcZP28Lg pic.twitter.com/kEPZRCYGp7 — sign along with us (@signalongwithus) May 2, 2020

'Just incredible'

She told Metro's website: "I think it’s amazing that he took the time to donate and also to share the post too as he has so many Twitter followers.

"The amount was just incredible, I was blown away.

"I know that he is an ambassador for two charities close to our hearts. Rays of Sunshine - who we have been involved with ourselves with Christian - and also Brainwave. They help lots of children with the type of brain injury Christian has."

Jade also revealed Christian is near to achieving his target. She said singing along to his favourite songs had helped motivate him - and the rhythm helps him with his steps.

- Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday May 9 at 8pm

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.