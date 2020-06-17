Olly Murs compares himself to Home Alone's Marv as he shares snap of crazy hair

Olly Murs has compared his overgrown hair to that of Home Alone's Marv Merchants.

The 36-year-old singer has been forced to go without his regular haircuts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - and it appears his locks are certainly paying the price.

Olly Murs showed off his overgrown hair on Instagram (Credit: Instagram/Olly Murs)

Taking to Instagram, Olly proudly showed off his wild overgrown hair with his 3.3million followers.

He then shared a snap of the iconic movie character - played by Daniel Stern - and wrote: "Not far off."

Olly's blonde locks

Olly debuted his blond locks on Good Morning Britain earlier this year.

Host Ben Shephard addressed the former X Factor star's new do on his Instagram, where he shared a snap of himself alongside Kate Garraway and Olly.

The singer compared his hair to Home Alone character Marv (Credit: Instagram Story/Olly Murs)

His natural roots appear to have grown through (Credit: Instagram Story/Olly Murs)

Ben said at the time: "Always a real treat to see Olly Murs on top form and revealing his new barnet!

"He was suitably excited and star stuck by Kate Garraway post the jungle! Another young admirer Kate!"

When are salons reopening?

Olly might have to wait a bit longer for a cut after it was recently announced salons won't open until July 4 at the earliest – with hairdressers falling into phase three of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Salon workers will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines, while masks will be implemented for all staff and customers.

Olly has experimented with his hair colour in recent months (Credit: Splash)

Cleaning of equipment and premises will also become more thorough as well as performed more frequently.

Meanwhile, the waiting area is unlikely to continue. Instead customers will be asked to queue outside before their appointment.

Last month, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained that the Government is doing "everything they can" to get them back up and running again.

He said: "We are working on what it would look like to have the protective equipment in place.

"Hairdressing, like so many industries, we're doing everything we can to support them through what is inevitably an incredibly difficult time."

It appears Olly isn't the only one to have suffered with overgrown locks during lockdown, with the likes of Samia Longchambon and Peter Andre taking matters into their own hands with DIY trims.

