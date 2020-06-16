Robbie Williams leaves little to the imagination in racy poolside snap

Singer Robbie Williams sent pulses racing as he posed for a daring poolside photo.

The 46-year-old former Take That star flaunted his body in a pair of tiny briefs while soaking up the sun at his Los Angeles mansion.

Fans were treated to the saucy snap by his wife Ayda, 41, who caught the star off-guard as he sunbathed in the pool.

In the photo, Robbie is seen reclining on colourful tiles wearing a pair of tiny Versace shorts, sunglasses and a chain.

What did fans have to say?

And, while some fans couldn't help but comment on the Williams' incredible mosaic pool display, others were quick to gush over the hitmaker's body.

One said: "What a view! 😍 😍 😍 Just brightened my day for sure."

Ayda treated fans to a racy poolside snap of her husband Robbie Williams (Credit: Splash)

Another wrote: "Versace trunks never looked that good."

A third commented: "You're a lucky lady Mrs W! 💕. "

Life in LA

The famous pair are currently isolating at their mansion in Beverly Hills during lockdown.

The couple share four young children – Theodora, seven, Charlton, five, 18-month-old Colette and three-month-old Beau.

However, visitors may want to stay away from the pool after Robbie recently revealed he often urinates in it.

Robbie admitted he often pees in the pool (Credit: Splash News)

The singer told the Daily Star: "I peed in the pool yesterday. I go to other people's houses to pee in their pools."

Robbie compared himself to a dog by insisting that he does it on purpose in order to mark his territory.

The superstar continued: "Then it is my pool. I own it. Like dogs' pee. That's all I do in pools."

Ayda added: "I have peed in the shower too but it's more of a dribble down as a female, whereas guys can aim. For sure in a pool as well."

Despite their disgusting home habits, Robbie has admitted he doesn't really feel safe there, following a string of other famous people being targeted by stalkers and burglars.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I feel there have been a lot of attacks on celebrities."

He added: "People can say: 'Well you are all right in your mansions.' Yes, we are, but this is what is happening."

