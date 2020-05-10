Peter Andre shows off new lockdown haircut by wife Emily

Dad-of-four Peter Andre is proudly showing off his new haircut.

And his chic new locks are all thanks to his wife, Emily Andre.

The couple are on lockdown during to the coronavirus with their two children, Amelia and Theo.

With his growing mane, they were forced to take matters into their own hands.

Emily got the scissors and buzzer out and gave him an on trend new look.

Peter and Emily together pre-lockdown (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Shaving the sides of his head, she left a curly quiff on top.

"Not bad Ems..."

Clearly pleased with the outcome, Peter took to his Instagram stories to share the results.

Sharing with his some 1.4 Instagram followers he posed in a video and praised Emily's efforts.

He captioned the clip: "Not bad Ems...not bad."

He then says to the camera: "I think you did an awesome job, Ems!"

But it turns out Emily didn't act alone, as he enlisted the help of his brother, barber Michael.

Peter seems delighted with his new do (Image credit: Instagram)

Calling in instructions via FaceTime, Peter explained: "Thanks Michael Andre for helping via FaceTime."

Just hours before he posted a snap of himself enjoying the sun.

"Nice package"

In the pic he is sporting a noticeably longer and shaggier hairstyle.

Just last month The Mysterious Girl singer gave his 14-year-old son Junior a haircut.

Again under the instructions of his brother through video call, he gave Junior a buzzcut.

Although both Peter and Junior were please with the do, he also cheekily compared his son's new look to Sinead O'Connor.

Elsewhere on his stories he ogled his wife Emily's bum.

Peter's pre-cut hair (Image credit: Instagram)

In the photo is Emily is standing next to an Amazon package and is displaying her toned legs.

He joked: "Nice package Amazon. I swear that's all I'm looking at."

Pete has enjoyed the long Bank holiday weekend by taking Amelia, six, and Theo, three, out for a bike ride.

Sharing clips of his tots cycling down a country road, he captioned them with: "So lovely."

Wife Emily is an NHS doctor and has been on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peter has stayed at home and become very much a proud house husband.

Sharing his cooking and cleaning antics, he's also been tasked with keeping the kids entertained while Emily works.

