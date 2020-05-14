Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon shows off DIY hair trim

Coronation Street actress Samia Longchambon has showed off her hairdressing skills as she shared her DIY fringe trim.

The Corrie star, who plays Maria Connor, posted the results of her new do to her Instagram stories.

Samia showed off her hairdressing skills (Credit: Instagram @samia_longchambon)

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Doing my DIY fringe trim makes me more happy than it should these days. #Simplepleasures."

Fans of the ITV soap will know Samia's alter ego Maria is a hairdresser.

Although Samia plays a sytlist on screen, a few weeks ago she admitted she's "not as skilled as Maria when it comes to hair."

In fact, her husband, Dancing On Ice professional, Sylvain Longchambon coloured her hair for her as she was too nervous to try herself.

Read More: Coronation Street begins Geoff's downfall as Alya changes the locks?

The actress isn't the only Corrie star whose husband has proved to be skilled with hair colouring.

Her co-star and friend Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, recently showed off the results of her husband Robert touching up her roots.

Soap stars colouring their hair

Although Samia and Jane have stuck to more natural hair colours, other cobbles stars have decided to make the most of being able to do what they want with their hair.

Samia has played Maria for 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Doing my DIY fringe trim makes me more happy than it should these days.

Sue recently showed off her hair in a Good Morning Britain interview and fans complimented her, saying she looks 10 years younger.

Sue showed off her hair on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Catherine Tyldesley on 'horrendous' ordeal of mother and grandfather in hospital at the same time

Alexandra Mardell, who also plays hairdresser Emma Brooker, has been experimenting quite a bit with her hair colour.

As well as dying her hair blue and purple, she most recently put all the colours of the rainbow through her hair.

Have you ever dyed your hair a completely different colour?

Next week Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you dyed or cut your own hair during lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.