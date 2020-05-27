Toni & Guy and Regis hairdressers announce reopening date

Two major hairdressers chains are set to reopen this summer.

Toni & Guy and Regis have officially announced when they plan to reopen.

All hairdressers and beauty salons across the nation have been forced to close under lockdown conditions.

As lockdown gradually eases, businesses across the country are gearing up to reopen to the public.

Many hairdressers will reopen soon - but with restrictions

And Toni & Guy and Regis say they will be open to paying customers from July 4.

However, a trip to one of these popular salons will likely be very different to what you're used to.

Salons to reopen on July 4

Both say strict new guidelines will be in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Drinks served to customers are unlikely, and magazines will not be available.

The waiting area is unlikely to continue. Instead customers will be asked to queue outside before their appointment.

Masks will be implemented for all staff and customers.

Cleaning of equipment and premises will become more thorough as well as performed more frequently.

Hairdressers will likely have to wear masks

Staff and perhaps even customers may need to undergo temperature checks.

Magazines will be removed

While these measurements may seem a tad extreme, many, not just salons, will enforce such protocol for months to come.

It is predicted businesses will need to incorporate these measurements for at least six months.

These could last longer if a second wave of coronavirus occurs.

Chief executive of Toni & Guy, Nigel Darwin told The Sun: "In this initial period, we will look to remove some of the non-essential interaction between clients and our team.

"We will have a period where magazines are removed from salons, and we will be offering a less extensive selection of refreshments.

"Our professional standards were of course already high – but we have revisited all our protocols to ensure they are ready and appropriate for this new time."

Many salons will reopen July 4

This news comes just a day after the government listed which shops will be allowed to reopen from June 15.

Charity shops, hardware stores and fashion retailers are amongst those that will be allowed to reopen.

This includes customer favourites such as Primark, H&M and Robert Dyas.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove stressed that the way we shop will be considerably different.

He told the BBC: "We need to ensure that some of the shopping habits people might have grown used to in the pre-COVID days are habits we all exercise a degree of restraint on.

"So when it comes to touching and testing goods, when it comes to trying on clothing, trying on make-up and so on, all of us exercise restraint in not doing that."

