Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s teenage brother leaves mourners in tears with emotional tribute at Nottingham vigil

Victims of the Nottingham attack were remembered at a vigil held in the city last night (June 15).

Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were killed earlier this week after a 31-year-old man went on a rampage in the city. It took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Last night, a crowd gathered in Old Market Square to pay their respects. Family members of the three people who were murdered gathered to share tributes to their “lost loved ones”.

James O’Malley-Kumar was supported by his mother Sinead at the vigil (Credit: Sky News)

Nottingham attack: Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s brother sobs at vigil

James O’Malley-Kumar was among those speaking at the vigil last night. He was seen choking back tears as his mother Sinead paid tribute to her beautiful daughter. She said that Grace was beautiful inside and out.

Earlier this week the family broke their silence about Grace’s murder. They revealed they are “utterly devastated” by her death.

Last night, choking back sobs, teenager James approached the mic. Firstly, he thanked everyone for coming to the vigil to remember his sister. He then said that she was his “best friend”.

I urge you all to cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones. You just never know when it will end.

James said: “As Grace’s younger brother I just want to thank everyone here for coming to remember the lost lives of our loved ones – Barney, Grace and Ian. And my family especially for flying over, it means the most.”

He then added: “Grace wasn’t only just a sister to me, she was a best friend of mine, my mother, my father, all her friends and all her family.” James concluded: “If there’s only one message that comes out of this, I urge you all to cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones as you just never know when it will end.”

His tribute was met with applause by the assembled crowd. They had filled Old Market Square to pay their respects. They also heard from the family of Barnaby, known as Barney to his friends. Ian’s family also spoke about their loss.

A vigil was held for the victims of the Nottingham attack last night (Credit: Sky News)

Police issue statement on alleged attacker

Earlier this week it was revealed by Nottinghamshire Police that the man being held in custody over the attacks was a student at the same university.

He is said to have graduated last year. However, police said they do not think the fact he attended the university was a factor in the murders of Grace and Barnaby.

Earlier this week an eyewitness who was first on the scene of the murders of Grace and Barnaby shared the full horror that she found at the scene.

Speaking about Barnaby the woman said: “You could see he was covered in stabbed wounds from his neck to his toes.”

Read more: Heartbreaking notes left by Ian Coates’ family and schoolchildren at scene of his murder

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.