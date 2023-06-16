Nottingham attack victims’ grieving mothers speak out as they urge vigil attendees to ‘hold no hate’

The grieving mothers of the Nottingham attack victims have spoken out at a vigil as they urged attendees to ‘hold no hate’.

19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school site manager Ian Coates, 65, were killed in the horrific attack on Tuesday (June 13). Three other people were injured when the suspect allegedly drove a van into them. One man, Wayne Birkett, is fighting for his life in hospital.

On Thursday evening (June 15), a vigil was held in the city centre to pay tribute to Barnaby, Grace and Ian. The mothers of Grace and Barnaby spoke at the vigil and paid tribute to their children.

Barnaby’s heartbroken mother spoke out at the vigil (Credit: Sky News)

Nottingham attack vigil

Grace’s mother Sinead O’Malley paid a heartbreaking tribute at the vigil to her “beautiful baby girl”. She said: “Thank you for being here, thank you for showing your love for our babies.

Don’t have hate in your hearts. Say prayers for my baby girl.

“My beautiful baby girl, she wasn’t just beautiful on the outside you must have seen her pictures. She was so beautiful on the inside. She was a treasured and adored child.”

Sinead continued: “She wanted very few things in life. She wanted to be a doctor, she wanted to play hockey, she wanted to have fun. All they were doing was walking home after a night out.”

Grace’s mother urged people to ‘hold no hate’ (Credit: Sky News)

She said: “This person must face justice. It’s just truly so unfair. But I’ll echo what my husband said yesterday, be kind to each other. Look after each other. Don’t have hate in your hearts. Say prayers for my baby girl.”

Barnaby’s grieving mother, Emma Webber, also spoke at the vigil. She said: “Barnaby Philip John Webber, he is more than a victim of a senseless murder. He loved pesto pasta but he hated cottage pie.

“He was obsessed with airplanes and he still carried his dream of being a pilot in the RAF one day.”

She went on: “So today we stand here and we feel your love and we’re united in grief and shock and disbelief. One day we will smile again but it will take time.”

Grace was tragically killed in the horrific attack on Tuesday (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Families of Nottingham victims speak out

Emma said she and the family are also grieving for the families of Grace and Ian. She added: “The monstrous individual who has shattered our lives will not define us. I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves. However, this evil person is just that, he is just a person. Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

She concluded her heartbreaking speech: “My beautiful, beautiful boy, you have mine, your dad’s and your brother’s heart forever.”

Barnaby was walking home from a night out when he was killed (Credit: Nottingham Police)

On Wednesday, the fathers of Grace and Barnaby also spoke out at a vigil. Barnaby’s dad said: “I’ve lost my baby boy and I can’t even comprehend how I’m going to deal with it.”

Meanwhile, Grace’s father told the crowd to “look after each other”.

This week, heartbreaking notes were also left for Ian Coates from his family, friends and the schoolchildren from where he worked.

School site manager Ian Coates was killed in the attack (Credit: Huntingdon Academy)

One of his sons wrote on a Nottingham Forest football t-shirt: “Dad. Taken too soon. Rest in peace. You will be missed. Love you. J.”

Ian’s grandson also left a note, which said: “Missed every minute and every hour. We miss you dearly Grandad Whiskers.”

