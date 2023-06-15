Family of factory worker ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital after being ‘hit by van’ in Nottingham attack speak out

A man caught up in the horrific Nottingham incident is fighting for his life in hospital as his family have spoken out.

Wayne Birkett, a 58-year-old father and factory worker, became critically injured following the awful attack on Tuesday (June 13). Wayne was hit by a van amid the Nottingham incident after he got off a bus.

The attack killed 19-year-old students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber as well as school site manager Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Shortly after, the suspect drove into three pedestrians – one of whom was Wayne Birkett.

Nottingham incident

Police arrested a 31-year-old suspect on Tuesday and he remains in custody. Police confirmed on Thursday that the suspect was also a former student of Nottingham University.

Mr Birkett’s brother Shaun has since spoken out about the incident. Speaking to the Mirror, Shaun explained that his brother was on his way to work when he was struck by the van.

Mr Birkett had got off the bus early so he could walk to work at a factory near Nottingham station. Shaun told the Mirror: “There’s not much to say. We’re just waiting for Wayne to open his eyes.”

Meanwhile, Mr Birkett’s niece confirmed he is still unconscious. She added: “He’s still not awake so we don’t know what happened. It’s all been a nightmare.”

On Wednesday evening (June 14), the grieving fathers of Grace and Barnaby spoke at a vigil. Grace and Barnaby – students at Nottingham University – had walked home from a night out when they became attacked.

Speaking at the vigil, Barnaby’s emotional father said: “I’ve lost my baby boy and I can’t even comprehend how I’m going to deal with it.”

Grace’s father also said: “Everyone here, I really really want to thank you for your support and taking the time to be here. All of you guys everywhere that I see, a sea of people. Such a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the brother of the third victim Ian Coates spoke out with a heartbreaking tribute.

He wrote on social media: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out. Just absolutely numb at the moment.”

