Brother of third Nottingham murder victim ‘absolutely numb’ as he shares touching tribute to Barnaby and Grace

The brother of the third victim named in the horrific Nottingham murders has paid tribute to students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber.

Earlier today (June 14), school site manager Ian Coates was named as the third person killed by the lone attacker. The 31-year-old suspect is thought to have killed Ian, 65, before stealing his van and running over three more people. They remain in hospital.

Grace and Barnaby were both aged just 19 and on their way home from a night out. Sharing his grief, Ian’s devastated brother Phil Coates has shared a tribute to the students, and said he just “can’t understand” what happened in the city yesterday.

Ian Coates was named as the third victim of the Nottingham murders (Credit: Huntington Academy)

Nottingham murders: Three victims named

Police have now named the three people who died in the incident in Nottingham yesterday (June 13).

Early on Tuesday, reports of an incident in the city started to emerge. Later, the full extent of the horror unfolding was revealed. Police announced that students Grace and Barnaby had been killed in what is thought to have been a random attack. A third man who also died was later named as Ian Coates.

Now, Ian’s brother has broken his social media silence to pay tribute to not only his beloved brother, but the other people who died, too.

Posting on Twitter, Phil Coates said last night: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out.” He added: “Just absolutely numb at the moment.”

Later, he shared another message: “R.I.P Ian Coates, my brother. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out.”

I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened, Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out, just absolutely numb at the moment.

💔💔💔 — Phil Coates 🇬🇧 🚜 (@PhilCoates9) June 14, 2023

Tributes to Ian Coates

Phil’s followers were quick to offer their condolences. One said: “I’m sending you my sincere condolences and the strength to get through.”

Another added: “Thinking of you and your family. Not that it helps but I think many of us are heartbroken for you and those murdered and their loved ones too and haven’t slept either. Breathe &andtry to just get through each breath. It’s the worst possible cause of grief.”

A third said: “So very sorry to hear your shocking loss. May Ian Rest in Peace. This is such a cruel and devastating outcome for all those involved. My thoughts are with you, family and friends.”

Barnaby and Grace, both 19, were killed walking home from a night out (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Ian’s school ‘deeply saddened’ by his death

Ian was a much-loved member of the team at Huntington Academy in Nottingham. Headteacher Ross Middleton said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news. We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events.”

Also today, Grace’s devastated family broke their silence to pay tribute to their “adored” daughter.

