Full timeline of harrowing Nottingham attacks – from first signs something was wrong to murderer being known to police

Nottingham was yesterday the scene of a series of horrific attacks that left three innocent people dead, and three injured.

As more details emerge of the senseless crimes, here’s a full timeline of the harrowing incidents – from the first signs something was wrong to the murderer being known to the police…

Barnaby was killed in the attacks (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Yesterday – just before 4am – two students stabbed

The attacks began just before 4am yesterday morning (Tuesday, June 13). University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road while walking home from a night out.

A witness told The Times: “She said they were walking and got into an argument with this guy. She said the argument got really heated and then the guy stabbed them. You see someone your age and it could have been you. I was there a minute after it happened. No one was there to help.”

Prior to this, a man had been spotted trying to climb through the window of Seely Hirst House residential home – which houses vulnerable and homeless people.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was killed yesterday (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

4am – Police find Barnaby and Grace

Police find the bodies of Barnaby and Grace following a call from a member of the public. A witness spoke to the BBC about what the scene.

“I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman,” they said. “It was repeated stabbing – four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road.

“The girl stumbled towards a house and didn’t move. The next minute she had disappeared down the side of a house, and that’s where they found her,” they then said.

A van was used in the attack (Credit: Channel 4)

5am – Third victim found

A third victim was found at around 5am yesterday morning. He too had been stabbed. Police believe the attacker then stole his van. The man was later named as Ian Coates. who was in his 60s, and a caretaker at Huntingdon Academy in the city centre.

“Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed,” the executive headteacher of the school said.

His brother later then released a statement. “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out,” he said in a tweet. “Just absolutely numb at the moment.”

5.30am – Van driven at three people in city centre

The stolen van was then driven at three people in Milton Street in the city centre.

“He looked in his mirror, saw a police car behind him. He then quickened up. There were two people, two in the corner, he went straight into these two people,” an eyewitness told the BBC.

“The woman went on the kerb, the man went up in the air. There was such a bang. I wish I never saw it. It’s really shaken me up,” she then said.

A man was arrested yesterday morning (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Just after 5.30am – Man arrested

Just after 5.30am yesterday morning, a man was arrested by police. Residents of Bentinck Road said they saw officers drag a man out of a white van. He was reportedly tasered.

“We woke up to shouts of ‘armed police’ and what… sounded like some very loud noises, what sounded like gunshots – it was that loud,” a student told GB News.

“I looked out the bedroom window and saw Tasers. I saw a man being dragged out (of the van) and pinned to the floor, I saw him getting arrested, him trying to resist,” they then said.

They continued, saying: “I then later saw when they opened the van, I saw a large knife being pulled out and then straight away that’s when police closed off both roads, both Maples Street and Bentinck Road.”

7am – Police confirm multiple road closures

Police confirmed that multiple roads around Nottingham city centre had been closed following a “serious incident”.

Police confirmed three had been murdered (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

9.30am – Police confirm three victims dead & man arrested

Police confirmed that three people had died in the attacks. They also confirmed that they had a 31-year-old man in custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

5pm – Vigil held

A vigil was held at St Peter’s Church yesterday evening. The event was mainly attended by young people of university age.

Barnaby was one of the three victims of the attack (Credit: Facebook)

Today – Details about suspect emerge

This morning, details about the man in police custody emerged. The man accused of killing Barnaby, Grace, and Ian – as well as injuring three more people – is reportedly West African. He is believed to have lived in the UK since he was a teenager.

The 31-year-old suspect does not have a criminal record. He reportedly was not known to security services, according to the BBC’s Home Affairs correspondent, Daniel Sandford.

However, he allegedly has had mental health issues in the past.

8.15am – Family of Barnaby release statement

This morning saw the family of Barnaby release a statement following his death.

“Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son. Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to,” they said.

Grace’s family released a statement today (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

1pm – Grace’s family release statement

Around lunchtime today, the family of Grace also released a statement.

“Grace was an adored daughter and sister, she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady,” they said. “Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, we cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.”

They also revealed that she was studying to be a doctor at university.

