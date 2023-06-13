Nottingham incident, UK police uniform
News

Police issue statement as man arrested after three people left dead in ‘tragic incident’ in Nottingham

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning

By Rebecca Carter

Nottingham Police have issued a statement as a man has been arrested following a “tragic incident” in the city centre which has left three people dead.

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday, June 13. At that time, two people were found dead in the street.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street. A van had attempted to run over three people, reports claim. Those people are being treated in hospital.

Nottingham city centre after incident
Nottingham Police have issued a statement on the “tragic incident” (Credit: GB News)

Nottingham incident

One man has also been found dead in Magdala Road. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell has said in a statement: “This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The incident has left at least six roads closed in the city. There is a heavy police presence and members of the public have been asked to take alternate routes.

Police said in an earlier statement: “Officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at an ongoing serious incident. There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

YouTube video player

In addition, the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.

Read more: Mum jailed for illegal abortion six weeks before due date declares ‘no one has the right to judge you’

