‘Utterly devastated’ family of Nottingham murder victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar pay tribute to ‘adored’ daughter

The family of one of the three Nottingham murder victims, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, has paid tribute to their “adored” daughter, admitting they’re “utterly devastated”.

University of Nottingham student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, was killed at 4am in the student area of Ilkeston Road. Fellow student and friend Barnaby Webber, 19, was also killed. Ian Coates, 65, a school caretaker, was also murdered in the attack.

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Credit: Nottinghamshire Police)

Grace’s ‘devastated’ family release statement

Grace was a first-year medical student and a talented hockey player who played for the England Under-16 and Under-18 teams. Her family released a statement following the murder of their “truly wonderful” and “beautiful” daughter. Grace also had a younger brother named James.

The full statement read: “Grace was an adored daughter and sister; she was a truly wonderful and beautiful young lady. Grace was not just a sister to James but his best friend. He is completely heartbroken. As parents, words cannot explain our complete and utter devastation. She will be so dearly missed.”

She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends.

The statement continued: “We were so incredibly proud of Grace’s achievements and what a truly lovely person she was. She was resilient and wise beyond her years. Grace was so happy in life fulfilling her ambition of studying to become a doctor whilst playing topflight hockey at university. She leaves behind devastated extended family and friends.”

The family also asked for their privacy to be respected as they mourn the loss of Grace.

Barnaby Webber’s family also released a statement (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Nottingham murder victims: Barnaby Webber’s family statement

The family of Barnaby Webber, who was also killed on Ilkeston Road released a tribute to their son. Barnaby, from Somerset, was studying history and was a talented cricketer.

In a statement, his family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son. Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to. He was a talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.”

The statement continued: “At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents, we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made. His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.”

It concluded: “We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation. We are so proud to release this photograph, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend. Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Ian Coates’ brother shares tribute

Meanwhile, the brother of the third victim, Ian Coates, shared his devastation over the deaths. Posting on Twitter, he also took time to share a tribute to Grace and Barnaby.

Grieving Phil Coates tweeted: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out.” He added: “Just absolutely numb at the moment.”

