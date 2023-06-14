Yesterday, news emerged of an incident in Nottingham that saw three people lose their lives.

Now, the parents of one of the victims – a 19-year-old young man – have spoken out following the death of their son.

Barnaby was killed yesterday (Credit: Facebook)

Two students dead in horrific Nottingham incident

Three people were killed, with a further three injured, in connected “horrific and tragic” attacks in Nottingham.

The incidents took place yesterday (Tuesday, June 13). University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, also 19, were stabbed as they walked home following a night out. The incident happened at around 4am.

A witness told The Times that they had spoken to the woman who had been first on the scene.

“She said they were walking and got into an argument with this guy. She said the argument got really heated and then the guy stabbed them. You see someone your age and it could have been you. I was there a minute after it happened. No one was there to help.”

Witness recounts horror Nottingham incident

The unnamed witness then spoke about how she’d been in an Uber home when the car had been forced to swerve around a body in the road.

The student then got out of the car and approached Barnaby and Grace. “I was the first one there and I could see he wasn’t responding. He was face-up in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“You could see he was covered in stabbed wounds from his neck to his toes.”

Barnaby’s family has since released a statement following his death. “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son. Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to,” it read.

The Nottingham incident (Credit: BBC)

Barnaby’s family issue statement

Barnaby’s family’s statement then continued. “A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made,” they then said.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve. We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.”

Another man was found dead later on yesterday morning. Not long after – a man used his van to hit two people in Nottingham City Centre.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested.

