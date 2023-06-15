Heartbreaking notes left to Nottingham attack victim Ian Coates from his family and schoolchildren

Ian Coates who died in the Nottingham attack has been left heartbreaking notes from his family and schoolchildren in tribute.

School site manager Ian, 65, was tragically killed in the attack on Tuesday (June 13). The incident killed two others – 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

On Wednesday, Ian’s brother paid a heartbreaking tribute on social media. It read: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened. Ian had led a good life but Grace and Barnaby were just starting out. Just absolutely numb at the moment.”

Ian Coates was killed in the horrific attack (Credit: Huntingdon Academy)

Nottingham attack

Many others have since paid tribute to Ian, including his son, grandson and children from the school he worked at. The MailOnline reports that two of Ian’s sons went to the scene of the murder in Magdala Road. They paid tribute to their ‘pillar of the community’ dad.

We miss you dearly Grandad Whiskers.

One of his sons left a Nottingham Forest home football t-shirt alongside the message: “Dad. Taken too soon. Rest in peace. You will be missed. Love you. J.”

Another note appeared to be from Ian’s grandson. The note had “in loving memory of a dear grandad”. The note then read: “Missed every minute and every hour. We miss you dearly Grandad Whiskers.”

The attack happened on Tuesday (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Notes left for Ian Coates

Other notes paid tribute to Ian. A colleague from the school Ian worked out left a note. They wrote: “So desperately sad that you didn’t get to enjoy your impending retirement. Rest in peace knowing how highly thought of and loved you clearly were by all that were fortunate to know you.”

One student had left a note which said: “Dear Mr Coates, thank you for rescuing me when I got trapped in the toilet.

“Thank you for helping our school. All your hard work paid off. We will miss you.”

Another student also wrote: “He was a legend. One of the nicest guys you’d ever wish to meet, a true gentleman.”

Barnaby and Grace, students, were also killed during the attack (Credit: Nottingham Police)

Paying tribute to his father, Lee Coates told reporters: “If we had to think about it, he’d be lying in a bed with us holding his hand, him dying naturally in 20 to 30 years’ time.”

Lee’s brother James added: “Not dying on a street because some guy decided it’s not his day today.”

Lee also heartbreakingly said: “He was due to retire in four months, he was still grafting.”

James added: “He was everyone’s friend, always willing to help. Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t. None of them did, it’s a tragedy.”

What happened in the Nottingham incident?

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Students Barnaby and Grace were targeted and killed as they walked home from a night out. Around an hour later, police believe the same suspect stabbed and killed Ian Coates and stole his van as he made his way to work.

Read more: Nottingham Police issue statement as suspect was student at same university as victims Barnaby and Grace

The suspect then allegedly drove into three people in Milton Street. Two suffered minor injuries, according to reports.

One other man Wayne Birkett – a 58-year-old father and factory worker – is fighting for his life in hospital. Mr Birkett’s brother Shaun told the Mirror: “There’s not much to say. We’re just waiting for Wayne to open his eyes.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.