Michelle Keegan stuns fans with natural curly locks

Michelle Keegan stunned fans with her natural beauty, posting a sultry snap on Instagram showing off her curly hair and a fresh-faced make-up free look.

The Our Girl actress, 32, pouted into the camera for the shot, writing 'back to basics' as her caption.

View this post on Instagram Back to basics 🌀 A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Mar 30, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

While most of us can only dream of looking so stunning without a bit of cosmetic and styling help during lockdown, Michelle seems to look more beautiful than ever while paring back her beauty regime during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Keegan's a fan fave

Followers rushed to compliment Michelle on how stunning she looks with one writing: "Imagine being this pretty".

A second asked what products Michelle used to create her curls while a third added: "The most beautiful girl in the world".

Another follower said: "Definition of perfect" while someone else complimented Michelle saying: "Looking gorgeous with that hair."

Michelle, who is currently starring in BBC One's Our Girl, is spending the cornonavirus lockdown at home with husband Mark Wright.

Michelle appeared on This Morning last week, speaking about Our Girl and lockdown from her bedroom (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I'm doing jigsaw puzzles non stop, taking the dogs for a walk, cleaning the house. It has never looked so clean!

"I'm enjoying being home and with Mark, and I just want to say a big hello to my friends and family who I haven't seen but I know they are watching, so hi guys!"

Our Girl series 4 returned to our screens last week with Michelle reprising her role as Sergeant Georgie Lane.

Michelle Keegan quits Our Girl

But, sadly for fans, Michelle has announced that this will be her final season of the hit army drama, revealing she wants to try other opportunities.

She said: "I've had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

It's Michelle's final series playing Georgie Lane in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

"Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I've loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

"I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I'm so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet."

Fans will have to wait until the final episode, which airs on Tuesday, April 28, to find out what happens.

