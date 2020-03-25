Our Girl to KILL off Georgie Lane at the end of series in heartbreaking twist, according to devastating fan theory

Our Girl fans could soon be set for heartache as Georgie Lane may be killed off at the end of this series.

The new season got off to an incredible start last night (March 24) as Michelle Keegan delivered a flawless performance – but devastation is rumoured to be looming on the horizon.

It's Michelle Keegan's last series as Georgie Lane in Our Girl (Credit:

Does Georgie Lane die in Our Girl?

Predicting how the current season will end, one viewer wrote on Twitter: "#OurGirl theory: Georgie is gonna die in the last ep saving Fingers so her sister doesn’t go through what she did with Elvis @michkeegan."

We won't know for sure if Georgie dies in Our Girl until the sixth and final episode airs on Tuesday, April 28.

What we do know, however, is that Michelle is leaving the show for good at the end of this series, meaning this is the last we see of Georgie.

Read more: How did Our Girl end last series?

Confirm her decision to leave in January this year, the actress told The Sun: "I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

"I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet."

Michelle Keegan is leaving Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Our Girl this series?

The new series of Our Girl kicks off in Manchester where Georgie's sister is preparing to marry Fingers (Sean Ward).

Following the wedding, Georgie is convinced by Sergeant King to return with 2 Section to Afghanistan.

The last time she served in Afghanistan, her fiancé Elvis (Luke Pasqualino) died in her arms after a bomb explosion.

Speaking on This Morning, Michelle revealed: "There's an underlying sense of grief still for Elvis.

#OurGirl theory Georgie is gonna die in the last ep saving fingers so her sister doesn’t go through what she did with elvis @michkeegan — Harry Houseman (@Harryjh89) March 24, 2020

"There are a few flashbacks that we see earlier on in the series. Everything seems happy but there is something bubbling under the surface for Georgie."

Upon arriving in Afghanistan, Georgie learns that the militant leader responsible for Elvis' death is still in town.

According to army intelligence, he is also targeting the local hospital, which causes her to breakdown.

Read more: Michelle Keegan teases Our Girl spoilers

Later on in the series while on a mission, Georgie finally comes face-to-face with the terrorist – but will she survive?

Our Girl is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

Are you enjoying the new series of Our Girl tonight? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.