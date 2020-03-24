Our Girl's Michelle Keegan stuns This Morning fans with glimpse of bedroom

Viewers of This Morning were left stunned as they got a glimpse of Michelle Keegan's bedroom.

The Our Girl actress appeared on the daytime show on Tuesday, March 24, to speak about the new series, which starts tonight on BBC One.

But it was Michelle's very glamorous bedroom which got people talking, with many viewers comparing it to a "palace".

Michelle Keegan's bedroom stunned This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote on Twitter: "Michelle Keegan's bedroom on #thismorning looks spotless. Looks like a hotel room."

Another said: "When you’re sat on the sofa in your dressing gown feeling like Waynetta Slob and Michelle Keegan Skypes in from her palace looking like this."

One added: "Michelle’s bedroom is very fancy, how dare she have nice stuff lol."

Others were distracted by Michelle's appearance.

One person said: "Michelle Keegan looking stunning."

Another wrote: "Michelle Keegan here all glamorous and I’m sat at home in my PJs, full of baby sick, scruffy bun and no makeup. What a tramp haha."

A third tweeted: "Michelle Keegan is literally so pretty."

Michelle plays newly-promoted Sergeant Georgie Lane but is stepping away from her role.

Why is she stepping back from her role?

The star admitted on This Morning that she wants to "explore other opportunities".

"It was a hard decision because I absolutely loved the job," she said.

"This time we filmed in South Africa but previously we've been in Nepal, South Africa, Malaysia, it's bitter sweet because I've been to so many amazing places."

The former Coronation Street actress also revealed how she's coping with being in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Keegan plays Georgie Lane in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

The actress added: "I'm doing jigsaws puzzles non stop, taking the dogs for a walk, cleaning the house. It has never looked so clean!

"I'm enjoying being home and with Mark [Wright], and I just want to say a big hello to my friends and family who I haven't seen but I know they are watching, so hi guys!"

