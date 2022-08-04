Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that her baby daughter Lilah was rushed to hospital after suffering breathing difficulties.

The former TOWIE star and fiancée of Ryan Thomas shared the news with her followers on Instagram earlier today (August 4).

Lucy uploaded a picture of Lilah, three months, in hospital surrounded by tubes as she explained her absence from social media over the past few days.

Mum-of-two Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed her baby girl was rushed to hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals baby rushed to hospital

The star said that Lilah, her second baby with Ryan, had spent five days in hospital.

She was diagnosed with RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – which then caused bronchiolitis.

It usually causes mild cold-like symptoms, but poor little Lilah was “really poorly” with it, Lucy admitted.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? See the full line-up

Alongside a picture of Lilah in hospital, Lucy wrote: “Lots of messages asking where I’ve been for five days.

“Unfortunately Lilah got really poorly with Bronchiolitis so we have had a few days in hospital.

“She is home now and doing well,” she said.

Poor little Lilah spent the best part of a week in hospital (Credit: Instagram)

‘She needed oxygen and was fed through a tube’

Lucy then revealed more details of the condition.

“I’m obviously not in any position to give medical advice but this is our experience for parents that may want to know what happened and what to look out for.

“It started with Roman having a really bad cough I presume he picked up at a pre-school then Lilah caught it.

“Three days in she wasn’t coping with it very well, tummy sucking in, cough getting worse, high temperature, coughing and choking on milk and her saliva.

“In hospital she needed some oxygen and was tube fed for a couple of days,” she said.

Lucy then added: “She had a nose swab that tested positive to RSV which causes Bronchiolitis.

“The swab isn’t routine any more but with Roman’s health issues it was important for me to know exactly what she had.”

She then confirmed: “Thankfully, Lilah is doing much better and has been released from hospital.

“She’s home and happy now, just a little sleepy and still has a bad cough.”

Son Roman’s health issues

Fans of the couple will remember that Lucy and Ryan rushed their son to hospital last year after finding him “blue” in his cot.

At the time it was revealed he had fluid on his lungs and further tests showed up an issue with Roman swallowing liquids.

Read more: Ryan Thomas posts gorgeous family picture and fans are all saying the same thing

As a result, he has to have thickener added to his drinks, something Lucy admitted makes her feel “sad”.

She also revealed that he had suffered a health setback with the condition recently.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.