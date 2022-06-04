Ryan Thomas posts gorgeous family picture and fans are all saying the same thing

Ryan Thomas has shared a stunning photo with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh and their growing brood.

The picture, featuring his two children with Lucy, plus Scarlett, his daughter with Coronation Street ex Tina O’Brien, has left fans all saying the same thing.

As Ryan stated he couldn’t believe how lucky he was, fans agreed that he has a “beautiful family”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Read more: Ryan Thomas reveals body transformation for ITV’s The Games

‘Lucky’ Ryan Thomas

Posting the image of him and his family, Ryan captioned the shot: “Lucky is an understatement.”

Friends and former co-stars were quick to comment, with Ryan’s former Coronation Street love interest Catherine Tyldesley writing: “Gorgeous. So much love.”

Keith Duffy added: “Lucky is only a small part! You deserve it brother.”

Will Mellor wrote: “Congratulations pal! Really happy for you all.”

Others including Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), Lydia Bright, Nicky Sanderson, and Richard Fleeshman shared heart emojis.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have two children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans comment on Ryan’s post

Fans were also keen to send their love with them all telling him what a beautiful family he has.

“Congratulations what a beautiful family you are,” wrote one.

“Such a beautiful family!” added a second.

Another said: “Beautiful family. Congratulations.”

“Beautiful family, and why does Roman suddenly look so grown up?” queried a fourth.

Someone else said: “Omg the most perfect picture, such a beautiful family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1)

Read more: Naga Munchetty rips into viewer who criticised her Platinum Jubilee outfit

When did Lucy give birth?

Lucy welcomed her second baby with Ryan Thomas earlier this week.

The former TOWIE star and ex-Coronation Street actor shared the happy news on Instagram.

Lucy shared a black and white photo showing the tot’s tiny hand.

She simply captioned the post with a pink heart emoji. She has since revealed they are still deciding on a name for the newest addition to their family.

Lucy and Ryan are already parents to their two-year-old son Roman.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.