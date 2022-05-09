Ryan Thomas has shown off the incredible results of his preparation for The Games, which starts on ITV tonight.

The actor is one of twelve celebs to be put through their paces on the reality series.

It’s not going to be a walk in the park for any of them, but Ryan looks more than ready!

Ryan Thomas on The Games

Taking to Instagram the star shared an impressive shot of him in the gym.

Posing in just a hat and a pair of shorts, the actor looks ripped!

Ryan captioned the shot: “The wait is finally over & what a journey it’s been 12 weeks of intense training learning 9 different athletic sports with some of the best coaches in the country.

“With a massive thank you to my pt @michaelevansfitness preparing me mentally & physically for this challenge we worked so hard being dedicated to the routine, diet & determination.”

Ryan and Lucy are about to become parents again (Credit: Splash News)

Ryan’s post sent his famous followers into a frenzy with many congratulating the star on how good he looked.

The Wanted’s Max George, who is also competing on the show, said: “Unbelievable work mate. So proud of ya. You’ve got this!”

Meanwhile, the star’s brother Adam, exclaimed: “Shape on the lad!!! Let’s gooooo big bro.”

The actor will be hoping to stay on the show as long as he can.

There’s just the small issue of his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh giving birth any day now!

The Games kicks off tonight (Credit: ITV)

Ryan and Lucy Mecklenburgh baby

The couple are already proud parents to their son, Roman, two and revealed they are now having a little girl.

The tot was said to be due in the late spring.

But Ryan confirmed how close the baby’s arrival was today on This Morning.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Hulmes, he explained she could easily arrive this week.

“Lucy sent me a picture this morning and I can’t tell you how low this baby looks,” he said.

“If this little girl comes this week, I am out of the show so fingers crossed I get to the end of it and then move on to the next chapter of my life.”

The Games begins on Monday, May 9 at 9pm on ITV. Elsewhere, episodes will also be available on ITV Hub.

