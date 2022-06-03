Naga Munchetty scratching her head on BBC Breakfast
Naga Munchetty rips into viewer who criticised her Platinum Jubilee outfit

Let that be a lesson!

Naga Munchetty doesn’t suffer fools and she doesn’t let viewers’ idiotic comments pass her by either – as she’s proved again today.

The BBC Breakfast host put one firmly back in his place on Twitter following an unsolicited and entirely unnecessary comment about her Platinum Jubilee outfit.

Naga Munchetty smiling on A Question of Sport
Naga Munchetty is busy this weekend fronting Platinum Jubilee content (Credit: BBC)

The seasoned presenter had alerted her followers to her appearance on Platinum Jubilee coverage on the BBC this weekend.

She shared a picture of herself by Buckingham Palace, ahead of Trooping the Colour.

Naga Munchetty’s outfit backlash

Naga happened to be wearing a cobalt blue trench coat with a yellow scarf.

One fan commented: “Loving the Ukraine flag dress code.”

But a second wrote: “Perhaps British colours might have been more appropriate. Or Indian…” Oh dear.

Naga spotted the remark and took the opportunity to swipe back (and who could blame her – the troll made it all-too-easy).

She posted: “Really? Thanks for the fashion advice.” And then came the sting in the tail: “That was sarcasm.” Go Naga!

naga joked about matt tebbutt on saturday kitchen
Naga has a reputation for putting interviewees and viewers in their place when necessary (Credit: BBC)

The BBC has been delighting viewers with Platinum Jubilee coverage so far this Bank Holiday weekend.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 2), millions watched as the Queen was joined by the ‘working royals’ on the Balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee joy

This morning, Naga chatted to Rod Stewart about his participation in Jubilee celebrations.

She commented: “Loved chatting to Rod Stewart. A charming, funny and kind man.”

She’s looking radiant in an orange-red coat and multi-coloured scarf today.

If any viewers have any criticism on the look, they’d do well to keep it to themselves…

