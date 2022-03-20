Lucy Mecklenburgh holds back tears in health update on son Roman after finding him ‘blue in cot’ last year

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed her son Roman, who she shares with fiancé Ryan Thomas, has fluid in his lungs.

The tot previously spent several days in intensive care last September after Lucy found him “blue in his cot”.

Roman was also rushed to hospital in November after catching a nasty infection.

Lucy Mecklenburgh is mum to little Roman – and is currently pregnant with her second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Mecklenburgh informs fans about baby son’s health

Addressing her followers on Instagram, Lucy said she was “sad” for her son following Roman’s latest check up.

She explained he underwent a videofluoroscopy, form of X-ray that shows how patients swallow.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh fans all making the same comment as she ‘introduces’ son to unborn baby

“It was to check that there wasn’t any fluid when he drinks going down the wrong way and into his lungs,” Lucy said.

Lucy also added Roman’s dad was with him for the appointment as she didn’t think beforehand that would be shown.

The pregnant ex TOWIE cast member added: “I like to be at all the appointments. But Ryan rang me and said it was showing there is fluid going into his lungs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

How Roman is affected

Lucy, 30, said she felt “really weird” about the results.

She continued: “I’m sad for Roman.

“Now, from Monday, when we pick up the thickener, he can’t have any thin fluids for quite a long time. Potentially years.

Everything has to be a really thick consistency to stop it entering his lungs.

“So no lollies and ice-creams, no water or juice. Everything has to be a really thick consistency to stop it entering his lungs.”

Roman reportedly already uses an inhaler twice a day and Lucy added they still had to speak with his consultant.

Roman recently underwent a videofluoroscopy (Credit: Instagram @lucymeck1)

‘A step forward’

The concerned mum also noted she hopes they can continue to find out more about Roman’s condition.

“It’s a step forward and is something we can deal with,” Lucy went on.

Lucy is expecting a little girl (Credit: Instagram @lucymeck1)

“It is something that will hopefully stop him getting so sick.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas announce gender of baby ahead of due date

“It’s a positive in a way, because we’ve got a little bit closer to the answer.”

Best wishes to Roman!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.