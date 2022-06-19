Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas finally name baby three weeks after birth

Little girl is sister to Roman

By Karen Hyland

Lucy Mecklenburgh has revealed that she and fiancé Ryan Thomas have named their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed the girl – their second child together – three weeks ago.

Announcing the arrival, Lucy shared a black and white photo showing the tot’s tiny hand.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas’ baby

The little girl is wrapped in a blanket with a rabbit teddy lying next to her.

The rabbit had “baby Thomas” on its ear.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh pose for cameras at event
Ryan and Lucy welcomed their second baby three weeks ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Saturday evening, Lucy did a Q & A with her Instagram followers.

One fan asked if she and Ryan had chosen a name for their daughter yet.

“We have!!!!!!!!” the reality star replied.

She then teased: “I’ll post her name later x”.

Lucy and Ryan are already parents to their two-year-old son Roman.

In November last year, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together.

Lucy shared a photoshoot picture showing her cradling her bump alongside Roman, who was sweetly touching his own belly.

The star wrote: “Here we go again @ryanthomas84.”

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh speaking on GMB with son Roman
Ryan and Lucy have son Roman (Credit: ITV)

Gender reveal

Then in February of this year, Lucy and Ryan announced they were having a daughter.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Lucy said: “I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman.

“With him I just knew – I don’t know why but even before we found out, I said, ‘I know, one hundred per cent, it’s a boy.'”

At the time, she added: “We may just have to wait to meet her. Nothing in the world beats that moment when you hold your baby for the first time.”

Are Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas engaged?

The couple announced their engagement in 2019 after Ryan proposed during a romantic holiday in Italy.

At the time, Lucy gushed on Instagram: “I said YES.”

