Lorraine Kelly criticised as she shares lockdown video on walk with her dog

TV's Lorraine Kelly has been criticised after sharing a video of herself taking her dog on a walk.

The presenter enjoyed her daily exercise with her dog Angus during the coronavirus lockdown.

Lorraine took her pooch to a golf course and played fetch.

Read more: Lorraine brands Harry and Meghan 'out of touch' as she praises 'natural' Cambridges

Lorraine captioned the post: "Daily walk - Angus is so clever!"

However, some people weren't happy that Lorraine took her dog on the golf course.

Some claimed it would ruin the grass.

What did they say?

One person said: "Surely you're not letting him on a golf course!!!!"

Some fans werent happy that Lorraine took her dog on a golf course (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: "Hope the greenkeepers don’t spot you!!"

A third added: "A dog on the golf course. Noooooo!"

Surely you're not letting him on a golf course!

But others defended Lorraine with one person writing: "Why not? Nobody playing golf. Long as she’s picking up after him!!"

Lorraine's daytime show has been given an overhaul since the coronavirus pandemic.

She now hosts an hour on Good Morning Britain after Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid host the main show.

Lorraine is hosting on GMB amid the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Last month, she emotionally thanked the NHS as she revealed her father is battling a serious lung infection.

She recorded a message for her dad, in which she said: "He's not very well right now he's battling a serious lung infection, he is obviously at risk right now...I'll been phoning you later on."

She continued: "I want to thank everyone at the NHS who is looking after my Dad."

Lorraine also paid tribute to "everyone who is battling this terrible terrible virus".

Meanwhile, she cried on the show earlier this month when she spoke to her daughter Rosie - who is in Singapore.

Thinking of everyone who is separated from their loved ones at this difficult time. Stay well, Rosie!@reallorraine | #GMB pic.twitter.com/wvMraJwiwE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 7, 2020

Read more: Lorraine breaks down while talking to her daughter Rosie who's in Singapore amid COVID-19 outbreak

Her voice wobbled as she said: "It's so good to talk to you baby, it's so good to see your wee face."

Lorraine continued: "I do miss you. Stay safe love."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.