Emotional Lorraine Kelly thanks NHS as she reveals her father is battling serious lung infection

An emotional Lorraine Kelly thanked the NHS today (March 27) on Good Morning Britain.

She told host Ben Shephard that her father is battling a serious lung infection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In what has been an eventful first week of the UK's lockdown, Lorraine took the time to praise medics across the country.

She recorded a message for her Dad : "He's not very well right now he's battling a serious lung infection, he is obviously at risk right now...I'll been phoning you later on"

She continued: "I want to thank everyone at the NHS who is looking after my Dad."

Lorraine Kelly also thanked: "everyone who is battling this terrible terrible virus."

She encouraged people to keep reaching out to friends and family, as part of ITV's "Get Britain Talking" campaign.

Last night saw a countrywide 'Clap for carers'.

Millions of Brits took part in a moving tribute to NHS and care workers.

People stood outside their homes and applauded those who are on the frontline fighting COVID-19.

Everyone from celebrities, to royals took part in this historic moment.

Princes George, Louis and sister Princess Charlotte were among the many wanting to express their gratitude.

Today's show also included suggestions on how to help exhausted NHS workers.

Actors Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory talked about their Feed NHS campaign with high street food chain Leon.

This aims to delivery nourishing meals directly to National Health Service staff on their shifts.

The UK death toll has risen again - to 578, after 113 more patients died of COVID-19 yesterday (March 26).

New figures are announced every day, as the country gets to grips with a strict lockdown to reduce the spread of the virus.

People are being encouraged to stay at home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel. This includes work and school.

Brits must only leave the house to collect essentials, or once daily for exercise.

The total number of confirmed cases in the UK is 11,658.

