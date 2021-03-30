Lisa Armstrong has posted a loved-up selfie with boyfriend James Green.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist, 44, appeared smitten as she posed alongside the handsome electrician.

The shot marks the second time Lisa has shared a rare snap of the couple to her Instagram profile.

In the selfie, Lisa was seen smiling as she cosied up to the 37-year-old.

Alongside the shot, the star added several heart emojis.

It didn’t take long for fans to compliment the pic, with some claiming James is an “upgrade” from ex-husband Ant McPartlin.

Definitely an upgrade!

One wrote: “Nice work!! Deffo and upgrade there.”

In addition, a second added: “Definitely an upgrade. You deserve this.”

A third commented: “Upgrade for sure.”

Lisa Armstrong has shared a selfie with boyfriend James Green (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, others were happy to see Lisa smiling again.

They wrote: “Love this!! So glad you are happy and have found someone who deserves you.”

Another shared: “He’s put a well deserved smile on your face.”

When did Lisa Armstrong and her boyfriend start dating?

Lisa found love with James last year.

The pair were spotted viewing homes together back in August, just weeks before going public with their romance.

Sadly, the pair didn’t celebrate Christmas together after Lisa announced she was spending the festive period alone.

Lisa and ex-husband Ant split in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last year, Lisa also purchased a five-bedroom house for herself after moving out of the one she once shared with Ant.

Speaking about the property, she told the Outspoken Beauty podcast: “I have literally just decided to move and buy a new house, move at the busiest time in my life.

“And my friend who is an interior designer has helped me out with the house and re-designed it. She has gone in like a bulldozer and now it is like a building site. Now I am in a hotel.”

The move was a fresh start for Lisa, who separated from Ant after his drink-drive arrest in January 2018.

Following a bitter battle, the pair officially ended their 12-year marriage in April last year.

Furthermore, Ant has since moved on with fiancé Anne-Marie Corbett.

