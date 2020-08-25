Lisa Armstrong is reportedly set to move on from her marriage to Ant McPartlin for good after viewing houses with new boyfriend James Green.

The Strictly makeup artist, 43, is believed to be looking to move out of the home she once shared with her ex-husband.

She got the West London property as part of her divorce settlement from Ant.

Lisa Armstrong is reportedly on the hunt for a new home with boyfriend James Green (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And now, it appears Lisa is ready for a fresh start with new lover James.

The pair were spotted eyeing up properties with Lisa’s beloved pet Labrador Hurley earlier this week.

A source told The Sun: “Lisa wants to start again in her own home.”

Meanwhile, it’s also believed the beauty artist will rent out her former home.

Lisa Armstrong’s new man

Lisa’s exciting new chapter comes weeks after the star first went public with new man James.

She was photographed on a walk with the 37-year-old in a London park.

The romance is believed to be Lisa’s first since announcing her split from Ant in 2018.

According to The Sun, the pair began dating just before lockdown.

Lisa Armstrong is looking to rent out the mansion she once shared with Ant McPartlin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking on their park date, a source revealed: “She and James both looked really happy, especially Lisa.

“They were very lovey-dovey — as you are in the early stages of romance.

Lisa wants to start again in her own home.

“They were chatting intently, holding hands, and she was laughing a lot, they made no effort to disguise their feelings.”

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin’s divorce

Lisa and Ant split in January 2018, and in April of this year their marriage was finally dissolved.

As part of their divorce agreement, the makeup artist was reportedly granted their former marital home and received a £31 million settlement.

The 43-year-old went public with boyfriend James earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former couple have been in contact when handing over custody of their dog Hurley.

A source previously told The Sun: “For a long time this just wouldn’t have been possible without an intermediary.

“Some of the rows at the height of the break-up were utterly explosive. Now, they’ve decided enough time has passed for them to be able to do it themselves. It’s a huge step forward.”

Since their split, Ant, 44, has started a new relationship with former assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Lisa’s rep for comment.

