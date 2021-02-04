Ant McPartlin has opened up about his Christmas engagement to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

The Saturday Night Takeaway star asked Anne-Marie to be his wife on Christmas Eve.

It’ll be Ant‘s second wedding after marrying make-up artist Lisa Armstrong in 2006.

They announced their split following his drink-drive arrest in January 2018.

Ant McPartlin has opened up about his engagement to Anne-Marie (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ant McPartlin say about his engagement?

Ant opened up to Digital Spy magazine and revealed just how he popped the question.

We already knew it took place on Christmas Eve, but we didn’t know just how “lovely” it was.

He also revealed that he’s a “romantic at heart”.

Ant revealed: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

‘Romantic’ Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve (Credit: Splash News)

Will Declan Donnelly be Ant’s best man?

Ant’s presenting partner Declan Donnelly was also in on the chat.

And it appears that Dec might not be the chosen one when it comes to Ant’s best man this time around.

Ant also made a rare comment about his first wedding to Lisa during the chat.

He revealed of Dec: “He was very good last time. He has been my best man. I’ve been his best man. But I suppose it depends on what kind of wedding we have. There’s been no plans.”

The only other name in the frame, it appears, has brown fur, a wagging tail and four legs.

Yes, the pooch Ant shares with ex Lisa is in contention for the best man role.

Dec said of Hurley: “I think it’s between me and the dog!”

How did Ant and Anne-Marie meet?

Anne-Marie worked for Ant and Lisa as their personal assistant.

After their marriage split was revealed, Ant and Anne-Marie revealed they were a couple.

And it seems that Ant has never been happier.

He paid tribute to her on the last series of I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here!.

Ant admitted during the finale that Anne-Marie was his “happy place”.

The admission took place during Jordan North’s last trial, when he asked Ant and Dec what their happy place was.

Ant revealed: “At home with my girlfriend and the kids.”

