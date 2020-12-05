Ant McPartlin paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett on I’m A Celebrity last night.
The presenter began dating his former personal assistant Anne-Marie following his split from his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.
During Friday night’s final, Ant admitted being at home with Anne-Marie was his “happy place”.
Jordan North faced his final Bushtucker trial to win three desserts, one drink and a treat for himself and his campmates.
The radio DJ, who finished in second place, was in an enclosed space with fifty snakes for 10 minutes.
As he struggled being around the snakes, Jordan asked Ant and Dec a series of questions to distract himself from the trial.
He asked the pair where their “happy place” would be.
What did Ant McPartlin say about girlfriend Anne-Marie?
Ant replied: “At home with my girlfriend and the kids.”
Standing in the critter-filled tomb, Jordan said: “Oh, that’s lovely.”
Meanwhile, Dec admitted: “My happy place wouldn’t be too dissimilar to yours except mine would be St James’ Park.”
Anne-Marie has two teenage daughters.
Last year, Ant called Anne-Marie his “rock” after she helped him recover from a drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.
At the time, Ant told The Sun: “Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life.
At home with my girlfriend and the kids.
“She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy.
“I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. It’s great.”
Meanwhile, last night saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Castle.
Jordan became runner-up and Vernon Kay come in third place.
Speaking about her win, Giovanna said: “I can’t believe it. People have literally picked up their phones and voted.”
Ant said: “Yeah in the millions!”
Giovanna added: “I’m blown away, I can’t believe it. It’s been the most amazing experience.”
