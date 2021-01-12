The 2021 outing of Ant and Dec series Saturday Night Takeaway will feature This Morning presenter Alison Hammond – and her fans can’t wait.

The daytime TV favourite, 45, teased on social media that she would be joining Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on their popular ITV programme.

Alison will be on Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison Hammond say about joining Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Alison told her Instagram followers she felt excited at the prospect of being on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The star simply wrote on Instagram, “Exciting!” and tagged the @itvtakeaway and @itv Insta accounts.

Read more: This Morning: Alison Hammond mortified over awkward comment about Graham Norton’s dead dog

Her picture showed a laminated sheet of paper with the Saturday Night Takeaway logo stuck to what appears to be a dressing room door.

Below the logo, it reads: “Alison Hammond.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

What did Alison Hammond’s fans say?

In the comments, the former Big Brother contestant’s followers felt super excited to be getting even more of their favourite celebrity on their screens.

One said: “Woohoo, 2021 needs this.”

Yesss! Two of my favourites together, you and SNT!

Another wrote: “Ahh! Freakin’ awesome.”

Finally, a third told her: “Yesss! Two of my favourites together, you and SNT!”

The This Morning favourite is ‘excited’ about being on the show (Credit: SplashNews)

Divisive ‘mystery’ episode of Saturday Night Takeaway

It follows a somewhat divisive mystery episode of the programme that aired earlier this month.

On January 2, ITV showed a special edition of Saturday Night Takeaway that strayed a fair bit from the usual format.

The programme was more like a scripted comedy, with hosts Ant and Dec working to unmask a criminal mastermind.

Someone was kidnapping members of the aristocracy and as a result, they had to get on the case.

Ant and Dec’s special episode of Saturday Night Takeaway divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

A number of big celebrities joined them during the episode, including actors Joanna Lumley, Emilia Fox and Michael Sheen.

Additionally, former glamour model Katie Price was part of the show, as was BGT judge David Walliams and veteran presenter Noel Edmonds.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary’s height stuns This Morning fans as he makes hosting debut

Unfortunately a number of those watching at home hated it, with some viewers claiming it was the worst thing they had ever watched.

Others, however, really enjoyed the mystery episode and found it hilarious.

Are you glad Alison’s going to be joining Ant and Dec for the 2021 series of Saturday Night Takeaway Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.