Ant and Dec have revealed when the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway will start and fans are thrilled.

Posting to Instagram, the boys revealed that the show is set to return to our screens next month.

They revealed: “The happiest 90 minutes of the week is back this February!”

“Who’s ready for the non-stop show show to be back on your telly?” they asked.

The boys are back in town (Credit: ITV)

Are fans excited for Ant and Dec to return with Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant and Dec fans seemed thrilled at the news.

One commented: YES!”

Another echoed the same sentiment, posting: “YAAAAAAY!”

A third said: “SO EXCITED!”

“THANK THE LORD!” declared another.

Another added: “Can’t wait.”

Another fan of the show declared that the return of the show is “needed”.

‘Best news I’ve heard this year’

Others declared it was the “best news” they’d heard all year.

“Yippee!” they posted on the boys’ Instagram post. “Best news I’ve heard this year.”

Another agreed: “This will be the first Saturday night I’ve looked forward to for a year.”

“Please can it be on now?” another pleaded. “I need a laugh!”

“So in need of this!” another revealed.

“I’m A Celeb helped so much back in November,” they said referring to another favourite show the boys host.

As if reading our mind, another commenter spoke for pretty much the whole of Britain.

“We’d be absolutely loopy bonkers to miss it!” they said.

Looking good, Dec! (Credit: ITV)

What can we expect from the new series?

After one look at the trailer the boys posted, we have to say we agree.

As well as the two hosts, Stephen Mulhern also appears in the trailer, of course wearing his sparkly gold jacket.

In their typical happy-go-lucky style, the boys parade around in a number of outfits in the trailer.

Our favourite look, though, is Dec in gold hot-ants and a blonde wig.

We can’t wait to see what the new series brings.

