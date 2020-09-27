Lisa Armstrong
Lisa Armstrong ‘buys new £3.8 million house’ after moving out of marital home

Not far from her BGT presenter ex's place

By Richard Bell

Lisa Armstrong has reportedly bought a new home for £3.8 million.

The professional makeup-artist, 43, is said to have snapped up a five-bedroom house for herself after moving out of the one she once shared with ex Ant McPartlin.

As reported by the Sun, Lisa’s new place in West London isn’t far from where the BGT host currently lives, which will enable them to share custody of their beloved dog, Hurley.

Lisa Armstrong
Lisa Armstrong has reportedly bought a new home for herself (Credit: Splash News)

What kind of new home has Lisa Armstrong bought?

Her stunning new semi-detached gaff reportedly has three floors, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two cloakrooms.

It’s also said to have a large reception room and a spacious kitchen featuring a marble-topped island.

Outside, the property boasts a 226ft garden backing onto the nearby Thames River.

Lisa Armstrong
Lisa Armstrong’s new home reportedly has a 226ft garden (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Natural lighting and a massive garden at Lisa Armstrong’s new place

Upstairs, the master bedroom reportedly offers views over the city and has an en-suite bathroom.

The whole house is flooded with natural light from the large windows and skylights placed throughout, according to reports.

ED! has contacted Lisa’s reps for comment.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong ‘moves belongings out of martial home she once shared with Ant McPartlin’

It follows reports that Lisa had packed up and left the home she shared with Ant before their divorce.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist reportedly enlisted the help of a removal van to gather her belongings from the £5 million property, also in West London, on Friday (September 25).

Items including artwork, clothes and furniture were spotted being piled into the van.

Clearing out ex Ant McPartlin’s things

Earlier this month, the star reportedly left a number of Ant’s belongings “on the street” following a big clear out.

The boxed of items was there for passers-by to collect, with a sign on it reading, ‘Help yourself’.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong unveils new hair as fans say it looks like ‘a weight has been lifted’

Elsewhere, Lisa recently revealed a new style, suggesting she really had cut that man right out of her hair.

She posted a picture of herself on Instagram, debuting new shorter, blonde hairstyle. Her social media followers loved it.

