Kylie Minogue flooded with birthday wishes - and fans can't believe she is 52!

Pop icon Kylie Minogue is celebrating her birthday and her army of fans can't quite believe her age.

The Aussie sensation, who rose to fame in Neighbours in the '80s, thanked her fans for their warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram, she graciously addressed her two million followers.

She wrote: "Thank you SO much for your birthday messages.

"My wish is to send you all ... so ... much ... love! Especially to my family, your love and kindness lifts me up each and every day.

Kylie Minogue has been in the spotlight for over three decades (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"#Lovers, take care of each other."

Her celebrity sister Dannii Minogue shared her well wishes as well as fellow former Neighbours star Natalie Imbruglia.

Over on Twitter many of her fans gushed over how they couldn't quite believe Kylie is in her 50s.

One user tweeted: "Still looks like she's in her 30s such an iconic legend #KylieMinogue Happy Birthday."

Another user commented: "Kylie Minogue looks amazing at 52!! Happy Birthday!"

And a third asked: "How does Kylie Minogue look younger now than in the 80s?"

"Wow I now feel old"

A clearly shocked fourth user posted: "So apparently Kylie Minogue is 52. Wow I now feel old."

Kylie is celebrating this milestone year in truly fabulous style.

Not only has she announced new music, but she has launched her own wine.

And it is budget friendly and available exclusively at Tesco's.

Her new rose wine is just £9 a bottle and is available from today.

Kylie has just launched her own wine at Tesco (Image credit: Tesco.com)

Tesco's describes it as: "Delicate and fruity with alluring aromas of crisp summer berries and blossom.

"Made from perfectly ripe, sun-drenched grapes from south facing vineyards, this French rosé is delicious on its own or pairs beautifully with salads and seafood."

She told The Telegraph: "I hope that my wine is inviting and makes you feel good.

"I have tried to make the rosé elegant, joyful and to represent a good moment for yourself."

And new Kylie music is coming your way! (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

As for her music, she revealed that she has been crafting her latest album during lockdown.

She told Press Association: "I’ve been really busy, setting up a home studio (AKA, my lounge room!) and learning so much about remote recording.

"It’s been a steep learning curve for all the team as there are technical obstacles to navigate but I’m so thankful to be able to continue work on my album in this way."

Can you believe Kylie is 52? And are you excited for her new music? Let us know what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.