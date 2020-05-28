Lucy Mecklenburgh praised as she opens up about the highs AND lows of motherhood

Former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh has been praised for her honest description of raising her newborn.

The social media influencer, 28, gave birth to her son Roman in March, just a week before lockdown.

Along with partner and former Corrie star Ryan Thomas, she has been sharing updates of her baby on social media ever since.

And now Lucy admits that it has all been very challenging, especially considering they are still under lockdown.

Lucy photographed last year (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Stacey Solomon in tears as baby Rex takes first steps

Addressing her 1.6 million Instagram followers, she shared a gorgeous snap of herself with little Roman.

"I adore my son"

Asleep with a dummy in her mouth, Roman is napping on top of her chest, looking totally relaxed.

Read more: Paul O'Grady pens emotional tribute to the late Cilla Black

Lucy wrote in her caption that the precious moment was captured at 4am.

She admits that she adores being a first time mother, but the experience definitely has had its ups and downs.

Her words include: "I adore my son, every time I look at him I can’t believe I made this perfect baby boy and when he smiles & laughs my heart bursts with love.

Lucy with her partner Ryan Thomas (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"BUT I've really struggled now for 3 months maybe heightened by lockdown.

"I've really struggled"

"Breast feeding I love & hate, it is wonderful for bonding but bloody relentless! Sleepless nights aren’t getting any easier there is a reason sleep deprivation is a form of torture."

Read more: James Arthur on how he has 'ballooned' in weight during lockdown

She continued to lament that she sometimes feels like a "milk machine" and she wishes other mums were as brutally frank.

Lucy explains: "I feel trapped & like my only purpose is a milk machine, I’m constantly told to nap when he naps but when then do I eat, shower, pump, reply to texts & emails, do the washing, just have a HOT cup of tea in the garden & feel like a normal human Being for 10mins!!

"I’m so grateful to have a happy, healthy baby boy and wouldn’t change it for the world but motherhood is tough the tiredness, tears & mum guilt.

"I'm so grateful"

"I don’t think I was fully prepared for and I wish more people showed the happy times and the tough times."

The former reality star has been inundated with support following her emotive post.

One user encouraged: "This too shall pass. We promise it gets easier. Which doesn't help you so much now, so just do whatever it takes to make you feel more like you."

Lucy admits motherhood is proving more difficult than she initially predicted (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead posted: "You got this gorgeous girl!!!".

Fellow former TOWIE star Chloe Lewis praised: "It’s the hardest thing in the world! But you're doing amazing Luc."

And Myleene Klass' tribute included: "Mama. You’re doing brilliantly. Ignore the trolls.

"You wouldn’t listen to what they suggest you eat for lunch let alone how to raise your most precious baby! The know zero. You’re smashing it."

Can you relate to Lucy's words? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.