Bradley Walsh's 60th birthday to be celebrated with special ITV show

Bradley Walsh will have his 60th birthday celebrated with a special ITV show looking back over the entertainer's long TV career.

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday will take us back to his first TV appearance in the 80s (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby shocked as Bradley Walsh pranks her on This Morning

The one-off hour long special will be narrated by Jason Manford and takes a look a Bradley's varied career spanning four decades.

Bradley has done everything from stand up comedy and presenting, to quiz shows and acting.

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday will take us back through the telly archives, showing us some of Bradley's best moments, which have made him one of the country's most loved stars.

Back to the 80s

The entertainer's first ever TV appearance was in September 1987 on LWT’s 6 O’Clock Show with Danny Baker.

After that a young, bleached-haired Bradley went on to present his first ever show You Must Be Joking alongside fellow newcomer Shane Ritchie in 1989.

Bradley hosted a show with a young Shane Ritchie (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh gets emotional after contestant wins on Beat The Chasers

Bradley also hosted Only Joking, where families told jokes against the clock, and 1995 ITV quiz show Midas Touch.

Comedian turned actor

As a comedian, Bradley performed on The Royal Variety Show and Live at the London Palladium several times before adding acting to his list of talents.

His first role was alongside Timothy Spall before he played a homicidal builder in Channel 4’s Lock, Stock... He then appeared as Dave Dodds in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager.

Bradley appeared alongside Timothy Spall (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Confused Saturday Night Takeaway viewers fuming after Bradley Walsh prank 'isn't shown'

Bradley's fans will also get to look back at his his two and half years on the cobbles as Coronation Street’s lovable rogue Danny Baldwin.

The Chase

Bradley went on to host hit quiz show The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Then came the start of hit quiz show The Chase in 2009 as well as Bradley starring in ITV drama Law & Order: UK as DS Ronnie Brooks for five years.

Bradley's most recent show is Breaking Dad with his son Barney (Credit: ITV)

The tribute show will also take a look at Bradley's most recent TV work, appearing with son Barney in Breaking Dad, and his turn as a time travelling companion in Doctor Who.

Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday is on ITV, 9pm, Wednesday June 3.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.