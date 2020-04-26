Bradley Walsh gets emotional after contestant wins on Beat The Chasers

TV host Bradley Walsh celebrated a recent contestant win with tears as he revealed he gets quite emotional on his new show Beat The Chasers.

Speaking ahead of the programme launching on ITV, Bradley said: "One contestant, I was really welling up over the fact they’d won the money.

"It was a very poignant moment. They ended up going home with a lot of money – it was great."

Bradley Walsh got emotional about a Beat The Chasers contestant (Credit: ITV)

The new show format

The new quiz show format is yet to air on ITV, yet viewers are already eager to see contestants take on the quiz masters known as The Chasers.

Chasers Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace will all be appearing on the show to challenge eager contestants.

As a spin-off of the popular show The Chase, the difference between the two shows is that Beat The Chasers gives contestants the opportunity to take on as many Chasers as they want. Usually, contestants would face just one.

Bradley really invests in the programme (Credit: ITV)

One contestant I was really welling up over the fact they’d won the money.

The new format makes for interesting viewing, which Bradley says the audience plays a huge part. In an interview, he said: "The audience played a fantastic part in the show. They were terrific.

"I was turning around and saying, 'What do you think?' and they’re saying to the contestant, 'Only take on three players', or 'Only do this' or 'Do that'. It was a very interesting dynamic."

Gameplay dynamics

Paul Sinha is clearly excited, too, tweeting: "The gameplay dynamics could not be any more different, and we get to press buzzers."

Tomorrow is the big night for the Chase, as our new spin off show Beat the Chasers begins. The gameplay dynamics could not be any more different, and we get to press buzzers. And the suit. What a damned relief. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) April 26, 2020

Fans are also eager for the new show, with one tweeting: "OMG who else is excited for this?!"

Another said: "I’m very excited about Beat the Chasers!"

Beat The Chasers starts on April 27 at 9pm on ITV.

